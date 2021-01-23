Richland authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ and fatal house fire in Hopkins

Stock fire photograph

Columbia fire fighters responding to a Lower Richland house fire early Friday found a body inside after they put out the fire.

Columbia Fire Department were called out at about 6 a.m. to the 100 block of American Avenue in Hopkins, which is about 3 miles from Garners Ferry Road and Lower Richland High School.

When fire fighters arrived, the house was engulfed with flames, the department said. Crews doused the flames from outside until it was safe for fire fighters to enter the house.

Authorities pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Richland County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim Saturday afternoon, Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene. In a statement, the department called the fire “suspicious” and said deputies are investigating. The cause of the fire is still under investigations, authorities said.