Columbia police charge man with breaking into middle school

A man who authorities said broke into Hand Middle School on Thursday was arrested.

Columbia Police Department charged 22-year-old Nicholas Dew of Spartanburg with second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.

The incident happened at Hand Middle School about midnight, Capt. P.J. Blendowski said in a statement.

Officers and a K-9 team found Dew inside the school after its alarm went off, police said.

Dew injured himself during the break-in and received medical treatment, police said. Investigators collected DNA at the school as part of their investigation. School officials told police that nothing was stolen.

Dew spent early Thursday morning jailed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center before being let out on bond. A judge ordered Dew not to return to Hand Middle School, court records show.

Second-degree burglary is a felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Dew did not yet have a lawyer publicly listed for The State to contact.