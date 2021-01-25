Midlands man sought on traffic offenses also accused of drug, gun crimes

Lexington County sheriff’s deputies say they were looking for a Midlands man wanted on traffic charges, but after he ran from them, the Gaston resident is facing more severe drug and gun charges.

Dustin Kirk Partin was charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV narcotic, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a pistol, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday in a news release.

The 30-year-old was also charged with operation of a chop shop, according to the release.

Information on the traffic charges Partin was wanted for were not made available. Lexington County court records show Partin was charged Jan. 21 with a uninsured motor vehicle fee violation; operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed; and failure to stop for a blue light.

Deputies went to arrest Partin on the traffic charges on Jan. 20, but he ran away, according to the release.

He was spotted behind a home in the 400 block of Fallaw Road and soon taken into custody by deputies, who found drugs in his pockets, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near Sandhills Middle School, less than four miles from downtown Gaston.

Partin said a nearby SUV with its doors open was his, and deputies saw what appeared to be meth and digital scales inside, according to the release.

“They got a search warrant and recovered 24 grams of meth, 2 grams of heroin, Xanax and Adderall,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Agents also recovered two guns.”

Investigators recovered a motorcycle with an altered serial number plate, which led to the chop shop charge, the sheriff’s department said.

Since he was arrested, Partin has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting conditions of his bond, according to the release.

Prior to this incident, Partin faced charges from a Feb. 27, 2020, arrest of receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more; and operating a chop shop, court records show.

