Head-on crash into cement mixer kills two in Richland County chase, SC cops say

Two people were killed Monday in a crash after a chase with Richland County sheriff’s deputies.

The driver and a passenger in a 2012 Ford Escape died after a head-on collision with a cement mixer, said Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 1:50 p.m. on Screaming Eagle Road, according to Southern. A section of the road, between Percival Road and Highway Church Road, was closed following the wreck, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Ford SUV led deputies on a pursuit for about 16 miles, from Bluebird Lane in Columbia to Screaming Eagle Road, according to the sheriff’s department. The Escape was heading west on Screaming Eagle when it collided with the cement mixer traveling in the opposite direction, according to Southern.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were wearing seat belts, Southern said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver and passenger after notifying their families.

It wasn’t known if the man driving the 2016 Oshkosh cement mixer was wearing a seat belt, but he was injured and taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, according to Southern.

Further information on his condition was not made available.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s department.

The reason for the chase was not made available, and there is no word if it was a high-speed pursuit, but the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Monday afternoon, 53 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least four people killed in Richland County crashes this year, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,017 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

