Search for shooter after woman is hit by gunfire at Columbia nail salon, deputies say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a Columbia business that left a woman hospitalized.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived at Rose Nail salon, they found a woman on the floor who had been shot in the upper body, according to the release. The salon is in a shopping plaza at 1215 St. Andrews Road, which is near the intersection with Broad River Road, in an area densely packed with restaurants and businesses.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital where she remained on Monday, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on her condition was not made available.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, and what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been reported, and the sheriff’s department did not say if the shooting was an isolated incident or is considered an ongoing threat.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department, which is asking the community for help.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

