New member of Sumter sheriff’s office named in honor of deputy killed in line of duty

The newest member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is named in memory of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty nearly a year ago.

Kilo, a dog who is now a part of the K-9 Unit, was named in memory of fallen deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Gillette, who was shot and killed on Feb. 25, 2020, had the call sign Kilo-8, according to the release.

Kilo is being teamed with Cpl. Kirk Carter as his handler, the sheriff’s office said.

Cpl. Kirk Carter, and the newest member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Kilo, who was named in memory of Cpl. Andrew Gillette who died in the line of duty. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

The pair recently completed a month-long training course with Tarheel Canine Training Inc. in Sanford, North Carolina, according to the release. Carter and Kilo received the “Top Dog” award and maintained the highest grade average among the seven K-9 teams taking the course, the sheriff’s office said.

Kilo is trained in narcotics detection, tracking and subject apprehension, according to the release.

“We look forward to seeing the team protect and serve Sumter County,” the sheriff’s office said.

Gillette was shot in the chest by a suspect who opened fire on him and other deputies attempting to serve a detention order and an eviction notice.

Cpl. Andrew Gillette was shot and killed in the line of duty. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

He is survived by his widow and son, among other family members, the sheriff’s office said. He had served with the sheriff’s office since October 2013, according to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, Gillette served in the Air Force for 12 years and was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.

“He loved law enforcement and loved the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office,” Dennis previously said. “He served honorably and diligently.”

Gillette was the first member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office killed in the line of duty since 1996, according to the sheriff.

“We will never get over the loss of Andrew but we can make it through this pain together,” Dennis said last year.