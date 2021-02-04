Columbia man used torch to break into shopping mall, steal jewelry, police say

A Columbia man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he used a torch to break into a shopping mall in Richland County and steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Antonio Davis, 30, is accused of using a torch to break a door frame to get inside Columbiana Centre, the Columbia Police Department said Wednesday in a news release. The shopping mall is in the Harbison Boulevard area, which is densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

Once inside, Davis is accused of stealing a large quantity of costume jewelry from a kiosk, according to the release. It was valued at more than $10,000, according to Richland County court records.

Information on when the break-in happened was not made available by police.

On Jan. 21, Davis was charged with second-degree burglary (violent), grand larceny (value $10,000 or more), tools/possession (making implements capable of being used in crime), and second-degree arson, court records show.

Convictions on the felony burglary and grand larceny charges each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.

A conviction on the felony tools charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Davis could face the stiffest sentence if convicted on the felony second-degree arson charge, where he would face a maximum of 25 years behind bars, or a minimum sentence of three years in prison, according to South Carolina law.

Earlier in January, Davis was arrested on similar charges in an unrelated burglary in Colleton County, police said.

In that case, Davis was charged with second-degree burglary (violent), tools/possession (making implements capable of being used in crime), and second-degree arson, Colleton County court records show.

No bond was set on the burglary and arson charges, but Colleton County court records show a $160,000 surety bond was posted on the tools crime.

Davis was also charged with a drug crime in Colleton County in January. He is facing a charge of manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, according to court records. A $15,000 surety bond was posted for the drug charge, and Davis is scheduled to appear in court again on April 30.

In December 2017, Davis was arrested on a charge for possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, and has not paid a $615 fine, Richland County court records show.

For any businesses looking for tips on commercial burglary prevention, police said officers are available to provide information.

