Crime & Courts

Woman, 19, dies after being shot and found in car in northeast Richland County

Police crime scene in a urban street with warning police cordon tape
Police crime scene in a urban street with warning police cordon tape brazzo Getty Images/iStockphoto
COLUMBIA, SC

Richland County sheriff’s detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old woman who had been shot and was found in a car in the 200 block of Charleswood Drive.

The woman has not yet been identified by the Richland County coroner’s office. No official cause of death has been announced.

Limited information was available Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the 200 block of Charleswood Drive by the Columbia Fire Department, which had responded to a report of a car crash around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The area is a residential neighborhood several miles north of Sesquicentennial State Park.

“When they arrived, they found that the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, had been shot in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital where she later died,” a press release from the sheriff’s department said.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available., the department said.

The sheriff’s department asked people with information to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters are anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

This story may be updated

John Monk
John Monk has covered courts, crime, politics, public corruption, the environment and other issues in the Carolinas for more than 40 years. A U.S. Army veteran who covered the 1989 American invasion of Panama, Monk is a former Washington correspondent for The Charlotte Observer. He has covered numerous death penalty trials, including those of the Charleston church killer, Dylann Roof, serial killer Pee Wee Gaskins and child killer Tim Jones. Monk’s hobbies include hiking, books, languages, music and a lot of other things.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service