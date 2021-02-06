Woman’s body discovered in woods by hunters, SC coroner says

The body of a woman found in the woods of Oconee County on Saturday may put a family one step closer to closure.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, hunters discovered the body at about 8:30 a.m. in a remote, wooded area at the end of Rufus Land Road, a rural-two lane stretch surrounded by trees and dotted with houses. The woman’s body was located about six miles from the town center of Westminster.

“The physical characteristics of this deceased woman are consistent with a missing Westminster woman who was known to stay at a home on Rufus Land Road,” Coroner Karl Addis said in a statement. The family of the missing Westminster woman was told about the discovery of the human remains.

In January, a family member of 42-year-old Renee Rowland King reported her missing to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. The relative told deputies King was last seen on Nov. 28, 2020, at a home on Rufus Land Road.

The coroner’s office did not confirm Saturday that the body is King. Testing and an autopsy will be performed Monday to help determine the identity of the body and the cause of death.

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies are investigating if any crime caused the woman’s death.