Midlands teen found shot to death in parking lot, coroner says

A Midlands teenager was shot and killed Sunday, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said.

Charles Byrd died at the scene in a parking lot on Longtown Road, Coroner Chris Hill said Monday in a news release. That’s near intersections with Interstate 77 and U.S. 21, about 15 miles north of Blythewood.

The 19-year-old Blythewood resident was found with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not made available, and no arrests have been reported.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire or whether it is considered an isolated incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.