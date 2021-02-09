Sheriff says Richland Hispanic community had ‘weeks of terror’ in armed robbery spree

At least 23 people in Richland County’s Hispanic communities have been robbed at gunpoint over the last three weeks and now two have been arrested, according to the Sheriff Leon Lott.

Police charged Charles Clippard, 23, and Michael Knox, 25, in 17 of the armed robberies, which happened in Richland County, Columbia and Forest Acres.

At a news conference Tuesday, Lott described Clippard and Knox as “wolves.”

“The sheep were our Hispanic community,” Lott said.

Hispanic communities of Richland County, particularly in northeast Columbia, endured “three solid weeks of terror,” Lott said.

Clippard and Knox both have prior records and were out on bond for recent charges when the armed robberies occurred, according to Lott.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.