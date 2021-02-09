2-year-old girl abducted when car was stolen from motel in Cayce, officials say

A 2-year-old girl was abducted when a car was stolen Tuesday night, Cayce officials said.

The child and a dog were inside a 2003 Lexus sedan that was stolen from the Quality Inn in Cayce at about 8:50 p.m., spokesperson Ashley Hunter said in a news release.

A man jumped into the tan-colored car with no license plate, and drove away from the hotel at 3020 Charleston Highway, according to the release.

The car was last seen in the Pine Ridge area of Lexington County, Hunter said.

In addition to the make and model of the car, the Lexus also has a taillight out and a white sticker with 3 small bears on the back window, according to the release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.