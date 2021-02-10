Columbia man killed in shooting identified by Richland County coroner

The Richland County Coroner’s Office released the name of a Columbia man who was killed Monday.

Christopher Ron-Mashaw Brown, 35, died after a shooting, Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

Brown was found behind the wheel of a crashed car in the 1600 block of Omarest Drive, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 3 a.m. Monday, deputies said they responded to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Longcreek Drive. During a search of the area, deputies learned of a vehicle collision about a mile away, the sheriff’s department said.

When they found the crashed car, deputies discovered Brown was in the driver’s seat and had been shot in the upper body, according to the sheriff’s department.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not made available, and no arrests have been reported.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, but the shooting is considered an isolated incident, according to the sheriff’s department.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

“We are working with law enforcement to fully investigate this matter,” Rutherford said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

