Person of interest in custody after Cayce, SC, hotel child abduction, official says

Police have a person of interest in custody in a child abduction that grabbed the attention of South Carolina late Tuesday.

Cayce Department of Public Safety spokesperson Ashley Hunter said at about 4 p.m. Wednesday that police have the person in custody. The person has not been charged with a crime.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division put out an AMBER alert at the behest of the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

A person had stolen a car with a 2-year-old girl and dog inside while it was parked at the Quality Inn on the 3000 block of the Charleston Highway, police said.

The child and dog were found safe about an hour later. Police continued searching for the vehicle and the man who stole it.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, authorities named a person of interest with ties to the Gaston area of Lexington County. Only minutes later, he was in custody, Hunter said.

The State is not naming the person in custody because he has not been charged with a crime.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back.

