Richland County deputies investigating shooting death, seeking tips

Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was shot, according to a statement from the department.

Deputies fielded reports of shots fired near the 300 block of Ross Road at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the statement.

Ross Road is located near 1-77 between the State Park and Windsor Estates areas.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the ground outside. He had been shot in his upper and lower body, according to the statement.

EMS later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the man who died was not immediately available.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the crime submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tips may be submitted anonymously.