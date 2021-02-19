Crime & Courts

Richland County deputies investigating shooting death, seeking tips

stock photo
stock photo
COLUMBIA, S.C.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was shot, according to a statement from the department.

Deputies fielded reports of shots fired near the 300 block of Ross Road at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the statement.

Ross Road is located near 1-77 between the State Park and Windsor Estates areas.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the ground outside. He had been shot in his upper and lower body, according to the statement.

EMS later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the man who died was not immediately available.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the crime submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Profile Image of Emily Bohatch
Emily Bohatch
Emily Bohatch helps cover South Carolina’s government for The State. She also updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning multiple awards for her coverage of South Carolina’s prison system. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service