Man charged with attempted murder after being arrested at Columbia home, sheriff says

A man was arrested at a Columbia home Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and other weapons crimes, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

After being located at a home on Garners Ferry Road, Gabriel Jerrod Legette was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The 33-year-old is accused of firing a gun multiple times at an apartment building on South Beltline Boulevard following an argument with residents there on Jan. 17, according to the release.

Legette left the scene after the gunfire, the sheriff’s department said.

No one was injured, according to the release.

After he was tracked down, Legette was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show.

No bond has been set and Legette remains behind bars, according to jail records.

The sheriff’s department thanked the members of the community who shared information about Legette after it asked for help finding the wanted man on Feb. 12.

