One dead and another injured in shooting, Columbia police say

One person died and another was injured after an overnight shooting near Farrow Road, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Cardamon Court, police said on Twitter after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived to the scene, officers found two males injured, and they were taken to an area hospital, according to the tweet.

One of the males later died from his injures, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the shooting victim after notifying his family.

The other male’s injuries were not considered life threatening, police spokesperson Jennifer Timmons told The State. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the police.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not available, and no arrests have been made.

There was no word on what led to the gunfire, but the shooting remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.