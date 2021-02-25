Shooting in Irmo leaves one man dead, another in the hospital, deputies say

One man was killed and another injured in a Thursday morning shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At 9:11 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Walnut Grove Circle, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Irmo, near the intersection with Old Tamah Road and about a mile from Interstate 26.

When they arrived, deputies found two men who had been shot, according to the release.

One of the men, a 42-year-old who was shot in the upper body, died as EMS was taking him to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the shooting victim after notifying his family.

The other man is being treated in the hospital, according to the release. Further information on his condition, and if his injuries are considered life threatening, was not made available.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not available, and no arrests have been made.

There was no word on what led to the gunfire, but the shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Based on preliminary information, the sheriff’s department said the shooting is considered an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

