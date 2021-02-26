18-year-old charged with murder in Irmo shooting

An 18-year-old has been charged in the slaying of a 42-year-old man in Irmo Thursday morning, according to law enforcement.

James Thompson III was charged Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Walnut Grove Circle and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Richland County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jamal Bates said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened after Thompson showed up at the other man’s home and an argument erupted in his front yard.

The teen allegedly shot the man in the upper body and accidentally shot himself in his lower body, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies responded to the scene a little after 9 a.m. Thursday, they found both men with gunshot wounds.

The 42-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital but died on the way.

Thompson was treated for his self-inflicted wounds at a hospital and taken into custody after being released.

Officials did not offer details on the relationship between the two men.