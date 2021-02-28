Midlands woman charged with murdering man who was fighting her son, police say

A mother and son were arrested Saturday after a man was stabbed and died at a Midlands hotel, the Sumter Police Department said.

Teresa Ann Williams, 47, was charged with the murder of 48-year-old Adrian Carlnell Jackson, police said in a news release. She was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

The Sumter woman’s son, 22-year-old Tyreese Elyissa Williams, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and battery in addition to simple possession of marijuana, according to the release.

The stabbing happened at the Downtown Motor Inn, at 409 N. Main St., in Sumter, police said. That’s less than half a mile from Prisma Health Tuomey hospital, where Jackson was taken and later died.

Witnesses told responding officers that Jackson and Teresa Ann Williams, unrelated patrons of the motel, were arguing outside when the woman’s son got involved, according to the release.

The two men began fighting before Teresa Ann Williams approached and stabbed Jackson, police said.

The mother and son were located by police a short time later and taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, according to the release.

Tyreese Elyissa Williams was treated for minor injuries suffered during the fight before he was charged, police said.

Teresa Ann Williams was denied bond on the murder charge, and she is being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center, jail records show.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office notified Jackson’s family about the Sumter resident’s death, and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.