Teen wanted for murder called armed and dangerous by Columbia police

An armed and dangerous teenager is wanted for multiple crimes, including murder, according to the Columbia Police Department.

A search is underway for Javion Harper, 17, who police said is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the Capital Heights neighborhood in February.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said Leroy Nix III, 20, died in an area hospital following the Feb. 23 shooting in the 100 block of Cardamon Court that also injured another man.

Officers responded to the scene near Farrow Road after receiving a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots fired, police said. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors that can hear a sound like gunfire, and send it’s location to the Columbia Police Department within 45 seconds.

When they arrived, officers found two males injured, and they were taken to an area hospital, according to police.

The second male who was injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital, police said.

Harper is accused of arguing and fighting with Nix, according to police. Information about the cause of the fight was not made available.

Once arrested, the teenager will be charged as an adult for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

