Lexington man charged with two sex crimes involving minors, sheriff says

A Lexington man has been accused in two sex crimes involving minors, the sheriff’s department said Thursday.

Donald Sadler, 47, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The sheriff’s department was called to investigate a December incident that resulted in the first-degree charge, Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “As our work on that case progressed, we determined there was another victim and enough evidence for a second charge on a second victim.”

Both children are under the age of 10, according to Koon.

Sadler was at work when he was arrested on March 4, the sheriff’s department said. Information on his job was not made available.

He’s still being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after his bond was set at $25,000 on the third-degree charge, but was denied on the first-degree charge, jail records show.

Anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents involving Sadler is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

If he is convicted on the first-degree charge, Sadler faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 25 years, no part of which may be suspended or probation granted, or must be imprisoned for life, according to South Carolina law. A conviction on the third degree charge could mean a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.