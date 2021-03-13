Richland deputies file additional charges in motorcycle shop shooting, including murder

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has now charged a man with murder and a second man with mob assault in a deadly shootout at a northeast Columbia motorcycle shop.

Friday, deputies charged 58-year-old James Hill with murder and 36-year-old Kristopher Wheat with first-degree mob assault and unlawful gun possession. Deputies had charged Hill with first degree mob assault and Wheat with obstruction of justice on Thursday. Those charges remain in addition to the latest allegations.

Thursday at about 4 p.m., a barrage of bullets flew in the parking lot of Capital City Cycles at 7810 Two Notch Road just off Interstate 77 in a busy commercial area with hotels, restaurants and retail, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, five men had been shot. One, 55-year-old Charles E. Lilly of Beech Island, died at the scene, deputies said. Paramedics rushed the four others, including Wheat, to the hospital.

Investigators said they believe an argument escalated into the shootout. Deputies continue to investigate and more charges may be filed.

Hill and Wheat are jailed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. They have bond hearings Saturday morning.

Murder and mob assault that results in death carry minimum sentences of 30 years in prison.