Columbia attorney charged with committing sex crimes against a child, sheriff says

A Columbia attorney was arrested Thursday on child sex crime charges, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Harry Gregory was taken into custody without incident at about 7:40 a.m., the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and arrest warrant on Gregory at a home on Windsor Road, according to the release.

Gregory was charged with lewd acts upon a child, stemming from incidents that occurred from 2002 to 2004 when the victim was a minor, the sheriff’s department said.

Jail records show Gregory is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, but information on bond was not available.

Members of the sheriff’s department Fugitive Task Force, Special Victims Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and the Columbia Police Department participated in the arrest.

If convicted on the felony charge, Gregory would face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine, according to South Carolina law.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.