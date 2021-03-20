Richland deputies charge another in motorcycle ‘gang’ brawl

An intimidating look at a .45 caliber handgun. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged a man who was attacked in a melee between rival “biker gangs,” the sheriff said.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Corey Booth and charged him with unlawful possession of a handgun.

The two factions crossed paths at Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road on March 11. One faction piled on Booth and he drew his gun and fired in defense, shooting a member of his own gang in the lower body and two of the opposing gang in the upper body, deputies said. Booth was stabbed in the fracas.

Booth was transferred to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being arrested in Lexington County on a separate charge, deputies said. Booth was out of jail to await court proceedings as of Saturday.

Deputies have charged two others in the melee: James Hill, 58, with murder and mob assault and Kristopher Wheat, 36, with mob assault and obstruction of justice.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Hill bludgeoned a man to death by striking into the pile of people and hitting him in the head several times with a cane. The man may have been a member of Hill’s own gang, Lott said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 55-year-old Charles E. Lilly of Beech Island.

Unlawful gun possession is a felony punishable with five years in prison.