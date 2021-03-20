Columbia police see burglaries increase in prominent Columbia neighborhoods

A Columbia Police Department officer is warning of an increase in burglaries in two of Columbia’s biggest neighborhoods.

House burglaries have increased in Shandon and Rosewood, according to an online statement by Officer Collin Johnson.

Police believe it’s the work of one person. The burglar is entering homes through rear windows, Johnson said.

Police started looking for the burglar in February. The department put out a photo that they believe shows the burglar. The image does not show the person’s face but what appears to be a person in a light colored hooded sweat with a distinct design on the back.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators want to identify this burglary suspect. He's accused of breaking into a Moss Ave. home on 2/11. Pay attention to the unique emblem on the sweatshirt. If you recognize the man or his clothing, call @MidlandsCrime 1-8888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/v2VwukPiDt — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 17, 2021

Columbia police asked neighborhood residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious or recognize the hooded sweatshirt design. People can also report tips to Midlands Crimestoppers through its website or by calling 1-888-274-6372.