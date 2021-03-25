Teens charged with murder after body is found on I-20, Lexington County sheriff says

Two teenagers were arrested the day after a body was found along Interstate 20, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The 17-year-old males are not being publicly identified because of their ages, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

They are charged with the murder of Torrian Bryant Oree, according to the release.

The 21-year-old Edgefield man’s body was discovered just east of Exit 51 on Interstate 20 at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said. He had been shot multiple times, according to the coroner.

“Based on forensic evidence and the information we gathered from witness statements, the teens we arrested had some sort of disagreement with Torrian Oree as they drove down the interstate,” Koon said in the release. “Oree was shot inside the car and either bailed out or was forced from the front passenger seat as the car was going down the road.”

One of the teens had been shot and they went to an area hospital shortly after Oree had been shot, the sheriff’s department said.

The driver of the car was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, and the passenger was arrested in the afternoon, according to the release. Both are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s department had to close a stretch of I-20 for more than an hour after Oree’s body was discovered.

From Exit 51 to Exit 55, all eastbound lanes of I-20 were blocked as crime scene investigators collected evidence and processed the area around the body, according to the sheriff’s department.

Drivers had to use alternative routes and a detour set up by South Carolina Highway Patrol until I-20 was reopened.

“State troopers were a big help to us last night working to shut down the interstate and set up a detour during our investigation,” Koon said. “It’s not easy or convenient to close an interstate and we appreciate the patience of those who were stuck out there and slowed down for a while.”

