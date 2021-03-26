Crime & Courts

Student, 14, arrested for having a gun at a Midlands middle school, police say

A student at St. Andrews Middle School was arrested Friday for having a handgun at school, police said.

The school’s principal alerted the Richland County Sheriff’s Department that he believed a student had a gun on campus. The 14-year-old student, whom police have not named because of his age, was arrested “without incident” after a handgun was found in his backpack, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

The student will be taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and held in a wing of the center for juveniles, according to the release.

