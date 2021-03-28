He’s been on the run since a fatal shooting in June in Lexington County. Now he’s jailed.

Nearly a year after a deadly shooting at a house party, a Lexington County man was charged with murder and other crimes, the sheriff’s department said Sunday.

Keyshaun Alfred Muller was also charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The 20-year-old Gaston, S.C., man is accused of shooting Trayon Newhouse after they argued in front of a house on June 25 on Minolta Drive, which is near the intersection of Charleston Highway and U.S. 321.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Newhouse was shot twice in the upper body.

After being tracked down in Richland County on Saturday, Muller was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s department said. Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Fugitive Task Force and Columbia police officers found and arrested Muller, according to the release.

Information on how law enforcement located Muller was not made available.

“Muller has been on the run since we obtained arrest warrants on him last summer,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release.

The sheriff’s department said Newhouse, 28, was not armed and did not provoke Muller before the shooting, which also injured a child.

The toddler did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the lower body, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on the child’s condition was not available.

Muller is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center and was expected to have a bond hearing Sunday, Koon said.

In April 2019, Muller was arrested on drug and weapons charges but was not prosecuted, Lexington County court records show.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.