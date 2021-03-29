Richland Sheriff Leon Lott named sheriff of the year by national association

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds a press conference in October 2018. jlee@thesunnews.com

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has been named the national Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriffs Association.

Lott will be presented with the award at the association’s national convention in June, the sheriff’s department announced Monday in a press release.

The National Sheriffs Association represents sheriffs, their deputies and other law enforcement personnel across the country. Founded in 1940, the organization traces its history back even further to the Interstate Sheriffs Association founded in Minnesota in 1888. The association’s Sheriff and Deputy magazine has featured Lott’s department several times over the years.

“This is a tremendous honor both personally and for the state of South Carolina,” Lott said in a press release. “This is the first time a S.C. sheriff has been named national Sheriff of the Year. And to be recognized by this 81-year-old organization with a history going back to the 19th century in which some of the most important local and national law enforcement policy has been legislated, makes it all the more rewarding to me.”