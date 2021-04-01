Rampage at Midlands motel leaves one man in a hospital and another in jail, cops say

One man was hospitalized and another was taken to jail following a rampage at a Midlands motel, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Eric Demond Dickey attacked a woman, fired a gun at one man, and end up shooting another, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 26-year-old Lynchburg resident was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and assault & battery of a high and aggravated nature, Sumter County court records show.

The March 27 spree began when Dickey forced his way into a room to hurt a woman inside at a motel in the 10000 block of Lynches River Road, according to the release. That’s in Lynchburg, near Exit 146 on Interstate 95, and about 3 miles from Dickey’s home.

The woman escaped and was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Dickey then left the room and fired a handgun twice at a man while in the parking lot, according to the release.

The intended target was not injured, but one of the bullets entered another motel room and hit a man inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting victim was airlifted to a Florence hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Further information on the man’s condition was not made available.

On Monday, Dickey was arrested and taken to the Sumter-Lee Detention Center, according to the release. His bond was denied and Dickey will remain behind bars until his next scheduled court appearance on May 7, jail records show.

