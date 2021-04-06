Man killed in overnight shooting, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia that’s being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Devoe Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near the intersection of Two Notch and Fontaine roads, about a mile from the sheriff’s department headquarters.

Deputies found a man who had been shot in the lower body, according to the release. He was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were available. No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

The sheriff’s department is also investigating another fatal shooting that happened over the weekend.

In an unrelated incident, the sheriff’s department said the body of a man was discovered in the 500 block of South Beltline Boulevard on Saturday at about 6:30 a.m. That’s about 7 miles south of Tuesday’s shooting.

The man was shot in the upper body and died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

