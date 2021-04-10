Richland deputies charge man in fatal apartment complex shooting

Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged a man a week after a shooting death at a Columbia-area apartment complex.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Ahmad Cook II late Wednesday and charged him with murder and a gun offense.

On April 3, police were called about a shooting Shandon Crossing Apartments on the 500 block of South Beltline Boulevard, the department said. Deputies found the body of 27-year-old Charle Fulks of Graham, North Carolina. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department’s fugitive task force arrested Cook without incident after they stopped him on Interstate 20 near Two Notch Road, according to the department.

He was jailed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he’s awaiting a bond hearing.

Murder is punishable with 30 years to life in prison. The death penalty is only possible if the killing is done in conjunction with another crime or meets other aggravating circumstances.