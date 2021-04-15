Man found dead after shooting in Columbia, police say

A man was shot and killed overnight at an apartment complex, according to the Columbia Police Department.

At about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, police reported the shooting. It happened at the Brook Pines apartments, which are off Broad River Road, about a mile from the intersection with St. Andrews Road.

Responding officers found the man’s body, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by police.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident between acquaintances.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire was not available. No arrests have been reported by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

