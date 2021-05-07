One person dies in early morning I-77 collision, SCHP says

SC Highway Patrol says one person died in a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning on I-77. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A person died in the early morning hours of Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 77.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said about 2:10 am at milemarker 19 of the highway in Richland County, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer went off the road and hit the median barrier. The vehicle then came back onto the highway hit the back of a Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing her seat belt and was taken to an area hospital, the highway patrol said.

DOT officials located the body of the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer in the median, SCHP said. The crash is under investigation and the name of the deceased driver was not released.