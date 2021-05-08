Coroner identifies victim of West Columbia shooting; search continues for shooter

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Thursday shooting in West Columbia.

Coroner Margaret Fisher named 30-year-old Harkeem Quaman Akins of Gaston as the victim.

The fatal gunshot echoed through a children’s park and baseball field on the 500 block of Luke Street. That’s just off North 12th Street between Sunset Boulevard and Jarvis Klapman Boulevard. A neighborhood surrounds the park and field.

Medical providers pronounced Akins dead when he arrived at an area hospital. A gunshot to the upper body killed him, according to the coroner.

West Columbia Police Department is investigating. As of Saturday, investigators have not announced an arrest.

The department asked that anyone with information or tips about the shooting call 803-794-0721 or the Midlands CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372. Tips can also be submitted at midlandscrimestoppers.com.