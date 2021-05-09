Columbia man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash, SC Highway Patrol says

One person is dead and another is behind bars following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Richland County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The wreck was on Fairfield Road near the intersection with Crawford Road, which is less than a mile from Exit 70 on Interstate 20 in Columbia.

Both a dirt bike and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado were heading south on Fairfield Road, when the pickup truck hit the bike from behind, according to Tidwell.

After the collision, the Chevy continued driving and left the scene, Tidwell said.

Tidwell said the dirt bike rider was killed, and that person is expected to be publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as Jacobi Anthony Green, and the 27-year-old Columbia resident was taken into custody by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, according to Tidwell.

Information on how sheriff’s deputies identified Green, and where they took him into custody, was not made available.

After he was medically examined at a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, Green was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Tidwell said.

Green was charged with felony DUI with death, hit-and-run with death, resisting arrest, driving under suspension (1st offense), and expired tags, according to Tidwell.

He remained locked up awaiting a bond hearing on Sunday, Tidwell said.

In spite of the arrest, the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 338 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least 17 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.