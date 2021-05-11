Two killed in overnight shooting at Columbia apartment complex, police say

Two people were killed in an overnight shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Monday at the Madison Station Apartments at 4020 Ulmer Rd., police said. That’s near the intersection with Leesburg Road where there’s Food Lion and Family Dollar stores.

Police said the gunshot victims were two males. There was no word if they died at the scene or were taken to an area hospital.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the males after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported by the police.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available. As of 7:45 a.m., no arrests have been reported by police.

There was no word if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat, but it remains under investigation by the police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.