Student found with gun at high school in Richland County, sheriff’s department says

A student was found with a gun on the campus of a Midlands high school Wednesday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident happened at Lower Richland High School, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Deputy Sara Blann told The State.

The student, a 17-year-old male, has been detained, Blann said.

The sheriff’s department said the school was briefly placed on a modified lockdown, which has since been lifted. But the school’s principal said there was no lockdown, Richland District 1 spokeswoman Karen York told The State.

“No one was hurt,” Blann said.

The gun, which was in the student’s bookbag, was not fired or pointed at anyone, according to York.

Lower Richland Principal Ericka Hursey has notified parents about the incident, York said.

Information on how the gun was found was not made available.

Lower Richland High is in Hopkins, at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Lower Richland Boulevard.

