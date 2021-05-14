Man charged in fatal West Columbia shooting

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in West Columbia last week, police said.

Corey Anthony Jones, of West Columbia, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and multiple weapons charges in connection with the May 6 shooting death of 30-year-old Harkeem Akins, West Columbia police said in a statement.

Jones allegedly shot Akins, a Gaston resident, in the 500 block of Luke Street, according to police. The circumstances of the shooting were not provided.

Jones is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.