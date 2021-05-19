Teen killed in overnight Midlands shooting, sheriff’s office says

A Midlands teenager was killed in an overnight shooting, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Kershaw County Coroner David West identified 19-year-old Dante Atkins as the person who was shot, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 2 a.m., Atkins’ body was found at a home 2400 block of Baron Dekalb Road, according to the release. That’s in Camden, near the intersection with John G. Richards Road and Lake Wateree.

Atkins lived in a home on Baron Dekalb Road, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office, the coroner, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the homicide.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire. No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office.

There was no word if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat, but it remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and SLED.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.