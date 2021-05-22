Crime & Courts

Lexington deputies are patrolling these roads this weekend because of safety calls

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies have increased patrols on certain roads this weekend because of citizen concerns and injuries, the department said.

Those roads with beefed up patrols will be:

At least 17 people have died in wrecks in Lexington County this year, according to state records.

