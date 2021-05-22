Lexington deputies are patrolling these roads this weekend because of safety calls

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies have increased patrols on certain roads this weekend because of citizen concerns and injuries, the department said.

Those roads with beefed up patrols will be:

Augusta Road

Spring Hill Road

Mimosa Drive

Midway Road

Meadowlark Road

Fairview Road

Silvercreek Drive

Kyzer Road

Sandbar Road

Coldstream Drive

At least 17 people have died in wrecks in Lexington County this year, according to state records.