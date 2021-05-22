Crime & Courts
Lexington deputies are patrolling these roads this weekend because of safety calls
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies have increased patrols on certain roads this weekend because of citizen concerns and injuries, the department said.
Those roads with beefed up patrols will be:
- Augusta Road
- Spring Hill Road
- Mimosa Drive
- Midway Road
- Meadowlark Road
- Fairview Road
- Silvercreek Drive
- Kyzer Road
- Sandbar Road
- Coldstream Drive
At least 17 people have died in wrecks in Lexington County this year, according to state records.
Comments