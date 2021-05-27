Columbia woman killed in what sheriff’s office calls ‘gang-related’ shooting

A Columbia woman was killed in a shooting, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of 20-year-old Kalieah Green was found Tuesday afternoon by deputies who were investigating reports of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Green died at the scene and her body was discovered by deputies in the 4200 block of Hickory Road, according to the release. That’s in the Cherryvale area, between U.S. 378/Broad Street and S.C. 40.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire, but the sheriff’s office said it could be connected to gang activity.

“Based on what we have now, we think this incident was gang related,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

