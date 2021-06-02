Crime & Courts

One dead in overnight shooting in Hopkins, Richland police say

An intimidating look at a .45 caliber handgun. Getty Images | Royalty Free
One person is dead after a shooting in Hopkins, S.C. on Monday night, police said.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Harmon Hill Court, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When police arrived, emergency medical services were already on the scene treating an unidentified man for a gunshot wound to his upper body, the release said.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, the release said.

Police consider the shooting to be “an isolated incident,” the release said, urging anyone with information about the shooting to report it to Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com.

