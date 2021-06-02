SLED charges man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at police officers

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at police last week, police said Wednesday.

Chaney Asad Jones, 20, was charged with attempted murder and pointing and presenting firearms at a person after a May 25 incident when he and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies exchanged gunfire, according to a news release from South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, or SLED.

SLED investigates all instances of “officer-involved shootings.”

The incident occurred at 4002 Columbia Highway North in Ridge Spring, which is about 14 miles southwest of Batesburg-Leesville, after someone called 911 and reported a man with a gun, according to the arrest warrant. Deputies confronted the man and told him to drop the gun, but instead he pointed the gun at officers and fired, according to the arrest warrant.

Deputies returned fire and struck the man in the lower torso. Jones was then transported to Augusta University Medical Center before being taken to jail, according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers involved in the incident were Lt. Jonathon Clough and Deputy Angela Ferrell. Clough has been with the Aiken Sheriff’s Office since 2001 and Ferrell has been there since 2015. Neither of them were injured in the incident, according to the Aiken Sheriff’s news release.

Jones was taken to Aiken County Detention Center, according to the news release. The investigation is ongoing.