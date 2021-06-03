Woman charged with homicide in Greenville hit-and-run that killed runner and her dog

A suspect is in custody in the theft of an SUV that struck and killed a Greenville mother Saturday. provided

Greenville Police have arrested a 38-year-old woman who they say stole the SUV that hit and killed a runner woman and her dog early Saturday morning.

Police said they took the suspect, Veronica Dawn Tharp, into custody a few blocks from the scene Saturday and charged her with possession of a stolen vehicle. Tharp is now charged with reckless homicide, hit and run with death and driving under suspension.

She is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Police say they brought the charges based on evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses and footage from nearby cameras.

“After the collision, Tharp fled the scene on foot without rendering aid or notifying law enforcement, as required by law,” according to a statement from Greenville Police.

Brittany Lawson, 38, and her golden doodle, Chloe, died beside Augusta Street not far from their home. They were running on the sidewalk when they were by the SUV.

Lawson was the wife of Greenville chiropractor Dr. Scott Lawson, who has run a wellness clinic for more than 10 years. They have a son and daughter, Harrison, born in 2017, and Hampton, born in 2019.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the children’s college educations. So far, it has raised $70,000.

Brittany Lawson graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and worked for 14 years in the cardiac intensive care unit at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. Recently, she joined Clemson/Prisma Health as a clinical nursing instructor.