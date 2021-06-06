Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Columbia, police say

Police are investigating after officers found a person suffering from a gun shot wound at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Cary Saturday night. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Martia Geiger, 25, was arrested and charged with murder after an investigation into a stabbing, the Columbia Police Department said Saturday evening.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Maybank Street in Columbia. Maybank Street is off of Two Notch Road in northeast Columbia. Officers were sent to the scene of the crime around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Geiger is accused of arguing with a man before stabbing him. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Police said the event was isolated.

Geiger was in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers have detained a female in connection with a fatal stabbing on Maybank St. Officers were dispatched there around 5:30 a.m. The Richland Co. Coroner’s Office is assisting w/the isolated incident. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/bC2mAsdUUi — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 5, 2021

This is a developing news story and will be updated.