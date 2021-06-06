Crime & Courts
Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Columbia, police say
Martia Geiger, 25, was arrested and charged with murder after an investigation into a stabbing, the Columbia Police Department said Saturday evening.
Early Saturday morning, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Maybank Street in Columbia. Maybank Street is off of Two Notch Road in northeast Columbia. Officers were sent to the scene of the crime around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Geiger is accused of arguing with a man before stabbing him. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
Police said the event was isolated.
Geiger was in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.
