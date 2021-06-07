Teen killed in shooting at Richland County party identified by coroner

A teenager was shot and killed at a party over the weekend, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

David Green was the shooting victim, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

The 19-year-old Columbia resident was shot in the upper body and died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Lawhorn Road. That’s in Blythewood, near the intersection of Grover Wilson and Smyrna Church roads.

When they arrived to the scene that had been a party, deputies found the teen’s body, according to the sheriff’s department.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.