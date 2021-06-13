Crime & Courts
21-year-old SC man killed after being shot multiple times, coroner says
A South Carolina man was killed Saturday night and a search is underway for a shooter, the Greenwood Police Department said Sunday.
Quinton M. Payne was identified as the shooting victim, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox.
The 21-year-old Greenwood resident was shot multiple times inside a home in the 100 block of Klugh Street, according to Cox. That’s near the campus of Lander University, and about 80 miles west of Columbia.
At about 9:40 p.m., police responded to a shots-fired call and officers said they found Payne had been hit by gunfire in his chest and arms. Although first responders rendered aid, Payne died at the scene, police said.
No other injuries were reported by police.
Information on the shooter, and a motive for the gunfire, was not available, but police said they believe Payne and the gunman argued before the shooting.
Police are trying to identify the shooter and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 864-942-8407, or use the department’s anonymous tip form.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
