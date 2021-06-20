Armed and dangerous man wanted on murder charge after shooting, SC deputies say

A search is underway for an armed and dangerous man who is wanted on a murder charge in South Carolina, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said.

William Bryan Morgan Jr., 30, is the subject of the manhunt, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“This man needlessly used violence to solve his problems this morning and caused the death of another person,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

William Bryan Morgan Jr., is wanted on a murder charge and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Greenwood Police Department

Caleb Mykel Donnelly, 29, is the man who was shot multiple times and died early Saturday morning, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Donnelly died at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled for this week, according to Cox.

At about 2 a.m., the coroner’s office was called to Donnelly’s residence on S.C. 178 South in Ninety-Six. That’s about 60 miles west of Columbia.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on a motive for the gunfire was not available.

Morgan was last seen near Donnelly’s residence and is believed to be traveling on a black 2012 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle with a South Carolina license plate reading ZF72881.

The sheriff’s office described Morgan as a 5-foot-11, 270 pound man.

Anyone who knows about Morgan’s location, or has information on the shooting is asked to call 911, or the sheriff’s office at 864-942-8600.

“Let’s work together as a community to capture this man,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.